Pics: Boat capsizes in Tugela River Mouth, four rescued

Durban - Four people were rescued this morning after the boat they were in capsized in a big swell at the Tugela River mouth on the KZN North Coast.

IPPS Medical Rescue’s Paul Herbst said the small vessel launched this morning with four passengers on board.

Lifeguards and fishermen brought the four passengers to shore. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

“Halfway through the launch, towards midbreak, the vessel capsized in the big swell and all four passengers were thrown off the vessel.”

Herbst said llifeguards and fisherman rescued the four passengers and brought them back to shore.

IPSS Medical Rescue and Lenmed eThekwini paramedics treated them for moderate injuries before they were transported to hospital.