PICS: Cop wounded in Durban CBD attempted cash heist

Durban - A police officer was shot and wounded in an attempted cash-in-transit robber in the the Durban city centre on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a police source at the scene, police managed to arrest a suspect.

The source also revealed that the police found a cash box at the scene.

He said it was unclear if the gang managed to get away with any cash.

It is believed about three men arrived in a red VW Golf and shot at the cash vehicle.

The source claimed that officers responded to the reports of a shooting in progress and an officer was shot.

“A suspect was also wounded and there are about two or three more on the run,” he said.

Rescue Care spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, said when medics responded to the scene, they found that a male officer sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was in a serious condition.

“Advanced life Support emergency care practitioners worked to stabilise the man whilst he was rushed to a nearby hospital for further immediate definitive care,” he said.

Van Reenen said reports from the scene indicated the police member took fire from a number of armed suspects during an attempted cash in transit robbery.

