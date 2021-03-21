PICS: Driver extricated after car rolls several times on N2 in KZN

DURBAN - A driver was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after the vehicle he was travelling in veered off the roadway and rolled several times just after 2pm today. It is alleged that two vehicles were racing on the N2, northbound highway when one of the drivers lost control and the vehicle veered off the road. "An IPSS Medical Rescue unit was in proximity and arrived on scene in less than a minute, and began stabilising patients whilst awaiting further units. Rescue tools were used to access and free the entrapped patient," IPSS spokesperson, Paul Herbst, said. Emergency workers at the scene of a crash in KZN. PICTURE: IPSS

Emergency workers at the scene of a crash in KZN. PICTURE: IPSS

He said the critical patient, along with a moderately injured passenger and one minor injured person, were transported by paramedics to Mediclinic Victoria Hospital.

Emergency workers at the scene of a crash in KZN. PICTURE: IPSS

Herbst said on Saturday night, a driver was killed and two people injured in a crash on the Tinley Manor link road.

"Paramedics responded to reports of an accident and on arrivals, established that a vehicle had left the roadway and hit installations.

Unfortunately one occupant of the vehicle sustained fatal injuries while two more sustained moderate injuries.

IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics stabilised the patients on scene before transporting them to medical facilities," Herbst said.

IOL

One person was killed in a crash in Tinley Manor PICTURE: IPSS

