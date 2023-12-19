PICS: Durban crashes leave three people dead

Three people were killed in two separate accidents on Monday. In the first accident, two people were killed in a collision between a truck and a taxi on the R614 near Isinembe.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick, paramedics arrived to the chaos of a mass casualty scene. “Sadly, two occupants of the taxi sustained fatal injuries, and were declared on scene.” The taxi driver, believed to be his 30s, and another woman in her 50s died.

Meyrick said seven other occupants of the taxi sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical. Two people died and seven others were injured in a collision involving a minibus taxi and a truck on the R614 near Isinembe in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue “KDM Fire Department worked to extricate the entrapped patients while under the care of IPSS Medical advanced life support. All patients were transported by IPSS Medical to various facilities for further care. “Our condolences go out to the friends and family of the deceased.”

In another accident, a woman was killed in a serious single vehicle collision on the M41 joining the M4 southbound in uMhlanga. The accident took place on Monday at around 8pm. ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said: “Paramedics arrived on scene to find carnage, as they found a vehicle had somehow overturned, coming to rest on its roof on the bend.

“They were informed that there were two occupants in the vehicle at the time of the collision.” Jamieson said paramedics assessed the two, both believed to be in their early twenties. A taxi driver and passenger were killed. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue “A female had sustained major injuries and unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene.”