PICS: Durban driver escapes death after car crashes through barrier and almost topples onto N3 freeway

A Durban driver is thanking his lucky stars after he escaped unharmed when his vehicle crashed into a barrier and almost toppled onto the N3 highway below on Monday afternoon. According to DRK Tactical, emergency teams rushed to the scene at the intersection of Berea and Cleaver roads to find the vehicle lodged between the railings.

DRK Tactical marketing manager, Cait Hagerman, said the driver had been driving along Cleaver Road towards Morningside. “He swerved to avoid hitting a minibus taxi and lost control of the vehicle,” she said. The vehicle crashed through the metal railings and almost toppled onto the freeway below.

A driver escaped unharmed after his car crashed into a steel railing at the side of the roadway. Picture: Supplied

Hagerman said the driver managed to quickly get out of the vehicle, unharmed. “I joked with him that he should go and get a Lotto ticket,” Hagerman said. She added that while teams were clearing the scene and removing the vehicle, Metro Police closed three lanes on the N3 to clear debris that had fallen onto the road.

Meanwhile, a man was airlifted to hospital following a two-car crash on the N14 near Centurion. Emer-G-Med's Kyle van Reenen said a man in his late fifties was found to have sustained critical injuries and was treated and stabilised on scene before being airlifted with the assistance of the Netcare911 aeromedical helicopter to a specialist facility for the definitive care that he required. A second motorist was moderately injured and taken to hospital for further care.