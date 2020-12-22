PICS: Durban teen arrested while robbing store of 80 cellphones, jewellery

Durban - Quick thinking by a Durban store manager during a robbery led to the arrest of an 18-year-old suspect and recovery of 80 cellphones and jewellery.

Police said the teenager entered a business in Umgeni Road, Durban just after 5pm on Monday and threatened employees with a knife and an air drill. He loaded 80 cellphones and jewellery into two bags.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said the store manager managed to close the roller door while the suspect was still inside and immediately contacted the police.

Some of the jewellery that was recovered. Picture: SAPS

“Durban Central police officers together with Metro police swiftly responded and the suspect was caught inside the business premises.

“The stolen property was found in the suspect’s possession as well as weapons used. Charges of robbery, possession of stolen property and possession of a dangerous weapon were opened at Durban Central SAPS for further investigation.