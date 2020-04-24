PICS: Glenwood residents pay tribute to Covid-19 frontline workers

Durban - Residents living in Glenwood have paid tribute to the hundreds of workers on the frontline of the fight against Covid-19.

On Friday, residents put up various pictures with messages as a way of thanking the many doctors, nurses, paramedics and thousands of other essential workers who have been working tirelessly since the lockdown came into effect last month.

The brains behind the project, Helen Thompson, said the idea was to say thank you to each and every person who has worked in the essential services during this trying time.

"We thank them for what they are doing and want them to know that they are appreciated. And we decided to do this so as to include the young and old in our community as a way of giving them something to do in their homes. Some parents gave this to their children as part of their school work," she said.

Meanwhile 75 food parcels have been delivered to hungry families in Glenwood/Umbilo ward on Friday.