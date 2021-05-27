PICS: Inanda Seminary’s chapel burns, pupils sent home

Johannesburg - The chapel at the Inanda Seminary school was burnt in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Inanda Seminary is an independent all-girls school based in Inanda, a township north-west of Durban.

In a statement on Thursday, the school said the fire broke out at 7.17am at a building on the school campus.

“We are sorry to report that a fire broke out at 07:17 this morning in a building on the Inanda Seminary campus.

“The fire was contained, only affecting the seminary’s chapel and chapel hall which are on the periphery of the school’s property.

“The bricks and structure of these buildings remain completely intact without a single crack but the wooden rafters, beams, roof and furniture were gutted entirely,” said the school.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

The school said the pupils would be leaving the campus on Thursday and were expected to return next Wednesday.

“The cause of the fire is unknown. Thankfully, no persons were injured in any way. The students are going home for half-term and will return by 16:00 on Wednesday 2nd June 2021.

“We are grateful to God for our protection,” the school said.

IOL