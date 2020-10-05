PICS: Mambas keep Crocworld staff busy on KZN South Coast

Durban - The increased snake activity this spring has had James Wittstock, reptile curator at Crocworld Conservation Centre, busy with a number of snake rescue calls – two of which were mambas.

Last week, team members from Umzinto Water Works reported sightings of a black mamba in a bathroom. Wittstock managed to carefully remove the 2.45m male snake and take it back to the centre before it was released.

A few days later, he was called out to Renishaw farm in Scottburgh by another Crocworld Conservation Centre employee who happened to be on site.

“There were men cutting the grass and they noticed a green mamba coiled around a reed, at about eye-level,” Wittstock said.

At the callout, he took the opportunity to educate the workmen about this particular snake species.