PICS: Man rescued after vehicle lands in KZN river
Durban - A man whose vehicle left the roadway and landed in a low-lying river, managed to free himself and climb on top of his car.
IPSS Medical Rescue’s Paul Herbst said the incident took place in the Belvedere area in Tongaat on Tuesday morning.
“The vehicle left the roadway and landed in a low-lying river, the patient managed to get out of the vehicle and make his way on top of the vehicle.
“Unfortunately, he was unable to get out of the river. IPSS Medical Rescue Search and Rescue division set up a rescue system and safely took the man out of the river.”
Herbst said the man sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital for further care.
In a separate incident, yesterday afternoon, a truck driver was seriously injured after his vehicle crashed through the roof of a factory in Pinetown.
Leon Fourie, from Rescue Care Paramedics, said the driver, believed to be in his 40s, was treated on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care.
No factory workers were injured.
IOL