PICS: Man rescued after vehicle lands in KZN river

Durban - A man whose vehicle left the roadway and landed in a low-lying river, managed to free himself and climb on top of his car.

IPSS Medical Rescue’s Paul Herbst said the incident took place in the Belvedere area in Tongaat on Tuesday morning.

“The vehicle left the roadway and landed in a low-lying river, the patient managed to get out of the vehicle and make his way on top of the vehicle.

“Unfortunately, he was unable to get out of the river. IPSS Medical Rescue Search and Rescue division set up a rescue system and safely took the man out of the river.”

IPSS Search and Rescue rescued the man and treated him for minor injuries. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue.

Herbst said the man sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital for further care.