PICS: N3 in KZN closed following paraffin spill. Delay your trip, warns transport department

Traffic on the N3 at Ashburton in KwaZulu-Natal is backed up in both directions following a truck crash. The provincial Department of Transport has urged motorists to delay their trips or seek alternate routes.

Speaking on behalf of the department, spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane, said the closure is as a result of an accident and clean up crews have been activated as one of the trucks had been transporting paraffin, which is highly flammable. "There is currently huge congestion along all routes between Pietermaritzburg and Durban. The congestion has now spilled over onto alternative routes such as the R103 and R603," Ncalane said. He added that teams are working on mop up operations that are expected to last most of the day.

Clean up operations are underway on the N3 following a truck crash at Ashburton. Picture: Supplied "Motorists are urged to use alternative routes such as th eR103 and R603, however they are cautioned of heavy congestion on those roads due to road works," Ncalane said.

N3 closed following a serious truck collision in Ashburton, Pietermaritzburg https://t.co/YEffck052b#ArriveAlive @KZNTransport @Dotransport pic.twitter.com/Tdkl8eCOU0 — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) August 10, 2023 Meanwhile, emergency services have attended to a truck crash on Richmond Road, near the N3, Durban-bound.