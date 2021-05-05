PICS: Night of drinking sends KZN man over the edge – literally

DURBAN - A man had to be rescued from the side of a cliff in KwaZulu-Natal after he slipped and fell. The rescue teams said he had been drinking when he fell over.

Reaction Unit SA's Prem Balram said the 58-year-old man spent about 12 hours trapped in thicket on the cliff.

He said they received a call yesterday morning asking for help for the Oakford resident.

Balram said the team proceeded to the location given and managed to track the man.

Search and rescue officials searching for the man. Picture: RUSA

Reaction officers called out to the man who responded that he was injured and losing energy.

Balram said officers did not have visual of him as the cliff face is covered by vegetation.

Picture: RUSA

"The man said he was injured and stuck in the bush. SAPS K9 Seach & Rescue and other emergency responders arrived on scene and had to abseil down the side of the cliff to help find the man," he said.

Residents alerted RUSA officials to the man’s whereabouts after hearing him shouting from the thicket. Picture: RUSA

Balram said the man had been consuming alcohol on Monday night and slipped while walking along the embankment above the cliff.

Picture: RUSA

"He was not seriously injured and was taken to hospital via ambulance.

In a separate incident, an elderly couple who went hiking on Sunday at the Umtamvuna Nature Reserve near Port Edward, on the KZN South Coast, and ended up lost were rescued on Monday morning.

IOL