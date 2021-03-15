Pics: Police seize R1.5m counterfeit takkies, T-shirts headed for KZN
Durban - A 34-year-old suspect, who was allegedly transporting counterfeit good worth more than R1 million, is expected to appear in the Vryheid Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the suspect’s vehicle was intercepted by a multidisciplinary operation, which comprised the Zululand Task Team, Vryheid Trio Task Team and Crime Intelligence, on the R33 on Sunday morning.
“The team had followed up on information regarding a bakkie that was transporting counterfeit goods from Emanguzi towards Newcastle.
“Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered 20 bales containing counterfeit goods such as takkies and T-shirts.
“The total value of the recovered goods is estimated at R1.5 million.”
The suspect faces charges for possession of counterfeit goods.
Acting Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal Major-General Thulani Gonya commended the police officers for the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of the counterfeit goods.
IOL