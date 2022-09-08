PICS: Sassa and Transnet offices left in the dark as Msunduzi Municipality ramps up drive recover funds

Durban – Msunduzi Municipality's operation to recover funds kicked up a gear yesterday morning as technicians disconnected electricity at the Pietermaritzburg SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Trasnet offices. The municipality said Sassa was in arrears of over R800 000.

The City said Transnet's electricity was disconnected as they were in arrears of over R14 million. Under #QoqamaMillion, the City has collected over R40m since last week Friday. Last week, teams disconnected electricity and water at 420 Greyling Street.

A carwash at the intersection of Mayor's Walk and Winston Road has allegedly been using water from a fire hydrant to operate. "The carwash was shut down immediately," the City said.

The operation is a month-long drive to recoup monies owed to the city. Acting municipal manager, Nelisiwe Ngcobo said they are owed about R5.5 billion.

"We cannot have the challenge in terms of cash flow when we have people who are owing us rates for an amount of about R1.2m. We want to recover as much as possible," Ngcobo said. The Mercury reported that the city was trying to recover as much as possible with an initial focus on consumers who were owing rates. IOL