PICS: Truck catches alight on M7 in Durban, driver allegedly flees scene

A truck caught alight on the M7 west bound before the N3 in Pinetown on Sunday morning and according to emergency workers the driver was nowhere to be found. According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, the incident took place before 6am.

The truck caught alight on the M7. Picture: ALS Paramedics “On arrival paramedics found the Durban Fire Department in attendance tackling the blaze which mainly affected the horse. “Paramedics searched for the driver however it is alleged that he absconded from the scene when the vehicle started burning.” The entire M7 was closed whilst the Fire Department extinguished the blaze.

By 8:30am the scene was still being cleared. Jamieson said at this stage the cause of the fire is unknown however all necessary authorities were on scene and will be investigating further. In another incident, one person was killed in a head-on collision on Saturday night.

The Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service responded to the R102 near Empangeni for reports of a collision. Spokesperson Chantell Botha when emergency services arrived they found that two vehicles had been involved in a head on collision. “Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that two patients had sustained serious injuries.