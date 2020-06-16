PICS: Youth Day brings 'Greatest Shoal on Earth' action to the KZN South Coast shores

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal South Coast had front row seats, on Tuesday, to one of the planet’s greatest migrations as sardine activity took over the shoreline.

Seine netters were able to catch crateloads of the little silver fish which were joined by a host of predatory marine life including gannets overhead with dolphins and sharks adding to the excitement.

"It was another amazing day of Sardine Run activity and the KZN South Coast has just been buzzing with sardine fever," said CEO of Ugu South Coast Tourism (USCT), Phelisa Mangcu.

"Big shoals of sardines were seen along the south coast, with netting taking place at Scottburgh and Pennington beaches. Beach visitors enjoyed the chance to witness the incredible ocean action that is so unique to our shores," Mangcu said.

Mangcu said that although it’s not ‘business as usual’ for tourism on the KZN South Coast, the Sardine Run also brings with it lots of economic benefits for the local communities.