PMB doctor charged with kidnapping employee over missing ’confidential book’

Durban: A Pietermaritzburg doctor charged for the alleged kidnapping of one of her employees has been released on R10 000 bail.

Bongiwe Constania Nungu made a brief appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court this week.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, Pietermaritzburg SAPS are investigating a case of kidnapping.

“It is alleged by the complainant that on 20 October 2020 at 15:30pm, she was kidnapped at her place of employment on Boshoff Street by a group of unknown males who took her to a deserted area.

“She was suffocated and the males demanded the confidential book that went missing.