PMB doctor charged with kidnapping employee over missing ’confidential book’
Durban: A Pietermaritzburg doctor charged for the alleged kidnapping of one of her employees has been released on R10 000 bail.
Bongiwe Constania Nungu made a brief appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court this week.
According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, Pietermaritzburg SAPS are investigating a case of kidnapping.
“It is alleged by the complainant that on 20 October 2020 at 15:30pm, she was kidnapped at her place of employment on Boshoff Street by a group of unknown males who took her to a deserted area.
“She was suffocated and the males demanded the confidential book that went missing.
“The book was later found at her place of employment and that was when she was released. A 36-year-old suspect was arrested and appeared in court.” | IOL