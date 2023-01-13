Poachers allegedly open fire on tourists at Jozini Dam

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating cases of attempted murder after a group of tourists were allegedly shot at while on a boat at Jozini Dam. The incident took place on January 11.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, “Reports indicate that a group of people, including tourists were wildlife sightseeing on a boat when unknown suspects started shooting at the animals. “It is also reported that after realising that they were being watched, the suspects allegedly shot randomly at the people on the boat. “No one was reported injured and police investigations continue.”

However, Musa Mntambo, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson, told IOL there was a poaching incident that happened on Wednesday at Pongolo Nature Reserve. “According to the information received, a group of tourists were on the boat and saw about 9 people with a pack of dogs hunting for elephants. “The group with dogs shot at the elephant not far from where the boat was. I have heard of the reports that say the shooting was directed at the tourist, and that about 20 elephants have been killed in the area. Those reports are contrary from what I know.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Pongola Game Reserve Wildlife monitor Suzette Boshoff told News24 that it was the scariest day of her life. She said that there had been they were able to escape the shots being fired by ducking inside the boat. Boshoff said at least 20 elephants have been killed recently in the area.

Story continues below Advertisement