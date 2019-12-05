Independent Media's Don’t Look Away campaign during the 16 days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children presents one of several podcasts of organisations that work closely with females and children who have experienced abuse. Hosted by Nosipho Nyide, our guests share their experiences, knowledge and thoughts of how our communities can rally together to grow respectful and responsible men.

In this podcast we sit down with Larissa Klazinga, an Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Regional Policy and Advocacy Manager, Thokozani Majozi from Grassroots Soccer, and Elizabeth Lubanyana, who is a Psycho-Social Manager at iThembalabantu Clinic

LISTEN:

In the discussion, we address the importance of guiding children on the right way to interact with the diversity of our country, we review the gender pay-gap in sports, discuss whether teachers impose their beliefs on learners, the meaning behind the Zulu brides chest of drawers and dig deep into what society can do to make the future better.

Click here to read more on our Don't Look Away campaign.