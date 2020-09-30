Police appeal for witnesses in KwaMashu women’s killing

Durban - Police in KwaZulu-Natal are appealing for information regarding the murder of two young women who were found dead in a bush in KwaMashu on Monday. A passer-by discovered the women’s bodies in a bush in Sigede Road at P Section in KwaMashu and notified local authorities. Both women had sustained gunshot wounds to the head. Two cases of murder have been opened. Less than 24 hours after the discovery, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala appealed to anyone who might have information about the suspects involved to contact the local police or Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

She said the victims had still not been identified and the motive for the murder was still unknown.

A week ago, another two women were found on the side of the road in KwaMbonambi with gunshot wound to their forehead.

Neli Mkhwanazi, 35, of Dukuduku village, and Zanele Mbuyazi, 37, of Khondweni village, were found on the side of the road.

The Daily News reported that police arrested a 39-year-old man who was seen driving a bakkie with the two women inside.

He was apparently traced to a local clinic where he was found with a stab wound.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele the motive was still unknown.

She said the women were dropped off by the driver, who fired shots at them. “The 39-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of murder,” said Mbele.

Addressing the media following a spate of gender based violence incidents recently, Police Minister Bheki Cele encouraged provinces to look at their own localised hot spots and ensure victim-centred service delivery in all corners of the country.

