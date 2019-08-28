The property was positively identified by Prasa and municipal officials. Picture: Supplied

Durban – Two suspects have been arrested in Isipingo for being in possession of 235 kilogrammes of copper belonging to Prasa and eThekwini municipality. The copper has an estimated street value of R200 000. According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a joint operation by various police units in Isipingo south of Durban targeted at second-hand goods dealers led the men in blue to a well-known scrap yard to conduct a compliance inspection.

When the stolen copper was recovered, ownership was verified by officials and the pair was arrested and charged with tampering, damaging and destroying essential infrastructure.

The scrapyard dealer and his employee appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and the case was remanded for further investigation.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE