Police arrests driver 5 times over legal limit as KZN cracks down on drunk driving

In a decisive move to enhance road safety, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport, through the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), executed a targeted operation in the heart of Pietermaritzburg, resulting in the arrest of over 14 drivers found driving under the influence of alcohol this past weekend. The operation, which is part of the ongoing Festive Season Safety Plan, witnessed a notable breakthrough when the highest recorded blood alcohol level reached a staggering 1.26mg—five times the legal limit. The driver attempted to flee but was swiftly apprehended by law enforcement after a pursuit.

The operation is focused on the Pietermaritzburg Central Business District (CBD). This initiative is part of a broader, multi-disciplinary approach involving collaborative efforts with agencies such as the South African Police Services, Municipal Traffic, and National Traffic Police. In a bid to enhance enforcement capabilities, the Department has deployed innovative technology, including the use of the Personal Operating Device (POD), streamlining data management and significantly boosting operational efficiency.

Since the intensified operational plan commenced on December 1, 2023, remarkable achievements have been recorded on KwaZulu-Natal roads. Authorities charged 241 motorists for exceeding speed limits, arrested over 18 people for driving under the influence and apprehended 73 public transport drivers for permit violations. They also charged 12 minibus taxi drivers for overloading and issued 54 charges for individuals driving without a valid driver's license.

With the approaching long weekend, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, issued a stern directive to intensify operations against drunk driving. Hlomuka emphasised a thorough crackdown on drivers violating traffic regulations and emphasised joint efforts with the police to address issues such as illegal taverns and ensure public transport compliance. “The arrests in Pietermaritzburg over the weekend are encouraging. Throughout the province, we have directed those similar operations be intensified in CBD’s and residential areas. We have directed that all vehicles be stopped and searched to ensure compliance with the law. Ahead of the long weekend, we will be tough to all those who are violating the traffic regulations. Working with the police, we will also be paying attention to illegal taverns. We will also be focusing on ensuring that our public transport complies with all road regulations,” said Hlomuka.