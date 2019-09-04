File picture: Leon Knipe/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The KwaZulu-Natal member of the executive council (MEC) for transport, community safety and liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda on Wednesday lauded the swift action taken by the police after the arrest of a Pinetown father who allegedly killed four children. On Tuesday, the bodies of the children, aged four, six and 10, were found hanging in their home in Wyebank. The 16-year-old girl's body was found hanging in a tree in New Germany, west of Durban.

The man has been on the run since on Tuesday after news of this tragic incident surfaced.

The MEC has condemned the incident and thanked the police who worked tirelessly to ensure that the suspect is apprehended and removed from society.

"We must ensure that he never gets another opportunity of inflicting such pain on any individual," said Kaunda.

Kaunda said there has been an unprecedented surge in sexual and violent crimes targeting women and children in KwaZulu-Natal and the republic as a whole.

The MEC has called on all law-abiding men of KwaZulu-Natal to unite, fight and defeat the scourge of femicide in the province. Statistics reveal that since the beginning of this year, at least 30 women have been killed in violent attacks in KwaZulu-Natal.

Kaunda said he has tasked the police and members of the community to ensure that a safer, tolerant environment is realised in all the corners of the province.

"It is of utmost importance that our women and children are and feel safe and protected at all times. It is our collective responsibility to provide an environment where all of our women are able to walk around without fear of being attacked or victimised in any form," said Kaunda.

Kaunda appealed to civil society to play an active role in creating a safe environment in our society where all women, children, elderly people and vulnerable groups feel safe at all times.

African News Agency (ANA)