Police investigate motive behind Manguzi triple murder

DURBAN: A KwaZulu-Natal grandmother, her son, and grandson were gunned down, while another grandson is still in hospital, following an attack at their home in Manguzi, in northern KZN, this week. According to reports, gunmen entered the family's home and shot dead the 56-year-old woman and her 35-year old son. The woman's 24-year-old grandson was rushed to hospital where he died. Another 20-year-old grandson was rushed to hospital and is in a serious condition.

Community leaders have expressed concerns at the attack, with ward councillor Nomondo Vumase calling on police to expedite the investigation into the incident. Manguzi SAPS are investigating charges of murder and attempted murder, said provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala. KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza expressed shock by the murders.

She said these barbaric acts, perpetrated against innocent people, were setting the province back. Khoza said that the killings of women and children were a clear indication that there were people who had no respect for human life. The MEC also sent her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the communities affected by these incidents.