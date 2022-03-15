Police launch manhunt after six gunned down in Umlazi

Cape Town – Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for suspects after six men were shot and killed in Umlazi on Monday. According to the provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker detectives from the Provincial Task Team have been assigned to investigate the matter.

Story continues below Advertisment

“It is alleged that at 1pm, a group of men aged between 22 and 25 years old, were seated in a house at an informal settlement in N Section, Umlazi when they were attacked by approximately seven men who were armed with pistols. “Six of the occupants were killed in the attack and two men who were found injured near the scene of the attack were conveyed to local hospitals to receive medical attention,” Naicker said. Detectives are now probing six cases of murder and two cases of attempted murder.

Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi condemned the murders and pledged that police would leave no stone unturned to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book. Police are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding the investigation to come forward or contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111, alternatively residents can use the My SAPS application. In an unrelated incident, nine suspects were arrested at the weekend for damaging and tampering with essential infrastructure at the Transnet tunnel in Amajuba.

Story continues below Advertisment

Officers from Charlestown were patrolling along the N11 when they spotted something suspicious at the tunnel. Upon inspection, officers were joined by security officials where they witnessed a suspect cutting overhead rail cable from the line in the tunnel. The suspect was immediately arrested.

Story continues below Advertisment

Further investigation led officers to a taxi where eight more suspects were arrested. Officers seized 180kg of copper. The recovered copper is estimated to be valued at R350 000.

Story continues below Advertisment