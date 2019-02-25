A police delegation was meeting with the family of the metro police officer who was killed in a mass shooting in Durban on Monday, police said. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

The officer’s role in the shooting, which took place at a block of flats near the city’s high court, is yet to be ascertained, Durban Metro Police spokesperson, senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said.





Sewpersad was speaking to African News Agency on Monday night.





What is known thus far is that the man was an off-duty constable based at Albert Park in the Durban CBD. He was 39-years-old.





Sewpersad confirmed that the officer lived in the flat where the shooting took place. He said more details would be released after police had met with the family.





Three people were killed – the officer, another man and one woman - and five injured in the incident, which took place just before midday. According to paramedics, one of the injured was in a “critical condition”.





When they arrived at the scene earlier, paramedics described the flat where the killings took place as “a blood bath”.





One of KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial police spokespersons, colonel Thembeka Mbele, confirmed that one firearm had been recovered at the scene.





Witnesses said there appeared to be some sort of gathering at the flat before multiple shots were heard.



