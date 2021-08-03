Police minister and KZN premier expected to give update on peace restoration efforts in Phoenix

DURBAN - POLICE Minister Bheki Cele is in KwaZulu-Natal today where he and Premier Sihle Zikalala are expected to provide an update on police work and social cohesion efforts undertaken in Phoenix in the wake of the unrest that rocked the province last month. Three weeks ago, riots and looting broke out when #FreeJacobZuma protests turned violent. Across the province and in parts of Gauteng, hundreds of people looted and burnt shops, some shopping centres, businesses and warehouses. The extent of the damage is expected to run into millions.

It is alleged that there were hundreds of people killed in what has been dubbed “the Phoenix Massacre”. It is alleged that people took action to protect their communities, spurring on a race war between Phoenix residents and those living in the neighbouring communities of Inanda, Zwelisha, Amaoti, KwaMashu and Bhambayi. At least 10 people have been arrested in connection with unrest-related matters. They have appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that Dylan Govender, Ned Govender and Jeetendra Jaikissoon were charged with murder and attempted murder. They are expected to apply for bail today. Meanwhile, Justin Hira, Seelan Chetty, Owen Chinnasamy and Vernon Govender face charges ranging from murder to malicious damage to property and (being in) possession of an unlicensed firearm. They are due back in court tomorrow where they will apply for bail. Brenton Shunmogam and Mirandan Reddy face charges of (being in) possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon and suspected stolen goods, respectively. They are due back in court on Thursday.

The NPA said Alfonzo Naidoo was charged for being in possession of suspected stolen goods. "He was granted bail of R2 000 and the matter has been adjourned to 25 August for further investigation," spokesperson, Natasha Kara, said. Leader of the #JusticeForPhoenixMassareVictims coalition Jackie Shandu is due in court for his alleged racist utterances during a subsequent march calling for justice for those killed in the violence in Phoenix. He is expected to appear in court today.