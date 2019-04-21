File picture: Pexels

Durban - A police officer was shot dead when he stopped a suspicious vehicle on the M19 at Reservoir Hills in Durban early on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said. Rescue Care paramedics were alerted shortly after 12pm about a shooting incident on the M19 near the Mountbatten Drive off-ramp, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

"On arrival, members [paramedics] were faced with the fatal shooting of a policeman who had been shot multiple times in his upper body. It is alleged that he stopped to search a vehicle and the occupants of the vehicle opened fire on him.

"Paramedics assessed the man and unfortunately found that there was nothing more they could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene."

South African Police Service officers were on the scene and would investigate, Jamieson said.

African News Agency (ANA)