Police protection of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and royal family not removed, says SAPS

Durban - The office of the national police commissioner has confirmed that security for the royal family in KwaZulu-Natal has not been withdrawn.

This comes after Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi raised concerns about the withdrawal of police protection from the Kwakhangelamankengane royal palace.

Independent Media obtained images outside the palace which seemed to have confirmed Buthelezi’s claims of the removal.

One image is captioned: “The main gate leading to the palace is manned by an old and unarmed man. Closer to the palace one female officer was seen walking in and it was said she was there on private business. Prince Misuzulu, the new king of the Zulu nation and his convoy was not within the palace.”

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said: “Contrary to recent reports circulating in the mainstream and social media platforms, protection for the royal family in KwaZulu-Natal has not been withdrawn.

“It is rather unfortunate that information of such protection being withdrawn was made public without the SAPS leadership being approached for verification.”

Echoing Naidoo’s statement, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala dismissed allegations of the withdrawal of police protection.

Zikalala verified the claims with KZN police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Peggy Nkonyeni and Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Zikalala said: “Following these engagements, we hereby reject these allegations as baseless and misleading. All Royal palaces are under the protection of the South African Police Services and this will continue. The Royal Protection Services is at the palace as we speak.

“In fact, there has even been a re-enforcement of security on all the palaces with the Tactical Response Unit (TRT). There will never be any effort to weaken security at the Royal palaces of His Majesty the King.

“As the government has always done, we shall, at all times, take the responsibility of ensuring the safety and protection of the palaces and their inhabitants, especially His Majesty, the King.”