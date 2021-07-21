Police recover 12 car gearboxes buried in man’s yard following looting

DURBAN – A man has been arrested after Durban metro police recovered 12 gearboxes which were allegedly found buried in his yard. Durban metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersad said as part of recovery of goods looted during violent unrest in the province last week, police officers have been following up on information received.

“A citizen contacted police about a staff member he had suspected of looting his shop. “The alleged suspect’s house was pointed out in Sea Cow Lake and upon arrival the suspect was attempting to flee. “Police apprehended him and upon inspection discovered 12 gearboxes buried in the yard.”

Sewpersad said police also found other items also allegedly looted. “There was a large quantity of flat screen TVs, clothing, a sound system to the value of about R200 000 among other things.” “A total of three people have been arrested and were taken to Greenwood Park SAPS.”