Swift response by a dedicated group of off-duty police officers led to the recovery of stolen goods and an illegal firearm shortly after an armed robbery at a shopping centre in Madadeni at Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: SAPS

Newcastle - Swift response by a dedicated group of off-duty police officers led to the recovery of stolen goods and an illegal firearm shortly after an armed robbery at a shopping centre in Madadeni at Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday. A group of unknown suspects armed with firearms entered a shop at Itheku Plaza in Madadeni at about 11am on Saturday, Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said.

They threatened the staff and customers with firearms and took stock from the shop, including clothing, cellphones, and cash. The suspects managed to flee the scene of the crime. A case of robbery was opened at Madadeni police station and all police officers in the area were alerted.

Off-duty police officers from Newcastle also responded and conducted follow-up investigations after the robbery. Their investigations led them to Section 7 in Madadeni, where a house believed to be used for storing the stolen goods was identified.

The house was searched and stolen goods, including cellphones and clothing, as well as an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, were seized. The goods were positively identified as those taken during the robbery at Itheku Plaza in Madadeni. Investigations were continuing and the suspects involved in the robbery were still being sought, Zwane said.

African News Agency (ANA)