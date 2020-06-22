Police shot at while searching group in Wentworth stop and search operation

Durban - Police officers came under fire during a stop-and-search operation in Wentworth, in the Durban south area, on Sunday. Officers were conducting an intelligence-driven operation in the area in a bid to combat crime and were shot at. According to Colonel Thembeka Mbele, officers proceeded to Sussex Place where they spotted eight men. "Officers conducted a search of the men and found two pistols on the ground, close to where the men were standing. The firearms were seized and the men were taken to the Wentworth police station for further investigation. "Whilst police were searching the suspects, gunshots were fired at them. The police officers were not injured and they conducted a follow-up operation, however, the shooters could not be located," she said.

Mbele said a case of attempted murder was opened at the police station.

She said the recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used in the commission of a crime.

"Such operations will be sustained as police embark on various strategies to combat violent crimes in the area," Mbele said.

Last week, two men were arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs.

According to Southlands Sun, police nabbed the men, aged 25 and 53, within hours of each other.

According to a SAPS spokesperson, police confiscated drugs and money in both arrests .

Meanwhile, residents living in Austerville are demanding that an alleged drug dealer be kicked out of his flat.

Residents claimed that the 23-year-old man, who lives alone, moved into the flat four years ago and his actions have possibly exposed them to Covid-19 as those who enter his premises do so without wearing masks.

The elderly residents living in the flat block have voiced their fears, which they claim is responded to with laughs from the man's visitors.