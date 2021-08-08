Poo water analysis explains impact of unrest on KZN’s Covid numbers

DURBAN - The Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology at the Durban University of Technology has revealed that the recent civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal was in fact a Covid-19 super spreader event. Research from the IWWT showed that it had contributed to a substantial spike in Covid infections in the province.

"Thousands of people were in confined spaces for long periods of time, many without masks or any form of social and physical distancing," said IWWT Director, Professor Faizal Bux. He said prior to the civil unrest, the average number of new cases per day in a 7-day period was 1366 for KZN and 449 for the eThekwini Municipality. "However, clinical data from 31 July reports that the number of new infections in a 24-hour period in KZN reached 2239, with 1007 of this stemming from the eThekwini Municipality,“ Bux said.

IWWT Director, Professor Faizal Bux, has explained how last month’s unrest has impacted on KZN’s latest Covid stats. Picture: DUT He said that the violent riots and looting, which lasted 9 days, had significantly impacted on KZN’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and it now places strain on an already stressed healthcare system.

He said as of 5 August, 2667 and 1280 new cases per day were reported for KZN and eThekwini Municipality respectively, clearly indicating that the protests were a Covid-19 super spreader event which contributed to the spike in infections. "KZN is currently in the midst of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The current wave is driven by the Delta variant which is said to be 97% more transmissible than the original strain first identified in Wuhan and 60% more contagious, when compared to other variants currently in circulation globally," Bux said. He further explained that the closure of diagnostic laboratories during the unrest meant that there was significant under-reporting in the number of Covid-19 infected individuals in KZN from 9 July – 17 July 2021.

"Any backlog in clinical data would have been reported from 19 July onwards - when laboratory personnel returned to work. The effect of the civil unrest on Covid-19 infections would have only manifested itself in clinical data 7 to 14 days later. Prior to the civil unrest, the average number of new cases per day in a 7-day period was 1366 for KZN, and 449 for the eThekwini Municipality," Bux said. Unpacking IWWT’s findings, Prof Bux said that Wastewater Based Epidemiology (WBE) had proven to be an excellent tool to determine Covid-19 infection levels in populations. He said their monitoring of the Central Wastewater Treatment Plant (CWWTP) on a weekly basis has resulted in the following key findings:

• The average copy number of SARS-CoV-2 (N2) gene per 100ml had remained constant for 3 weeks prior to the civil unrest (average of 2.7 million copies/100ml). • An almost 6-fold increase in copy numbers was observed approximately two weeks after the protests (average of 12.7 million copies/100ml), in line with reported spike in clinical data confirming the occurrence of a super spreader event. However, the percentage change over 7 days in clinical data is lower than that of WBE data . • WBE data should be considered a more accurate representation of Covid-19 infections at a community level than clinical data, as clinical testing came to a halt during the unrest while WBE testing did not.