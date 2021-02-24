Popcru expresses concern over cop killings

DURBAN – Police union, Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popru), has expressed concerns over the continuous killing of police officers.

Popcru provincial secretary, Nthabeleng Molefe, said they viewed the attacks on the police as an attack of the state.

“It is for this reason that we call on our courts to issue the harshest sentences of perpetrators of these heartless killings,” she said.

On Saturday evening, two off-duty police officers, Sergeants Makhosaze Mdlangathi and Mfikelwa Mtolo were ambushed while driving to Mtolo’s homestead. The couple were shot multiple times. At least 30 pistol and rifle cartridges were found at the scene and the officers sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Their firearms were not at the scene and the motive for the murders was yet to be established.

Last week, Constable Mfihloyakhe Ndlovu, 45, from KwaXimba, was shot while he and a colleague were responding to an incident in Welbedacht East in Chats­worth last week. Ndlovu was shot while he was approaching a house. He died at the scene. The suspect ran out of the house, shooting at the police.