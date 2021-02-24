Popcru expresses concern over cop killings
DURBAN – Police union, Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popru), has expressed concerns over the continuous killing of police officers.
Popcru provincial secretary, Nthabeleng Molefe, said they viewed the attacks on the police as an attack of the state.
“It is for this reason that we call on our courts to issue the harshest sentences of perpetrators of these heartless killings,” she said.
On Saturday evening, two off-duty police officers, Sergeants Makhosaze Mdlangathi and Mfikelwa Mtolo were ambushed while driving to Mtolo’s homestead. The couple were shot multiple times. At least 30 pistol and rifle cartridges were found at the scene and the officers sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Their firearms were not at the scene and the motive for the murders was yet to be established.
Last week, Constable Mfihloyakhe Ndlovu, 45, from KwaXimba, was shot while he and a colleague were responding to an incident in Welbedacht East in Chatsworth last week. Ndlovu was shot while he was approaching a house. He died at the scene. The suspect ran out of the house, shooting at the police.
Earlier in the month, a 19-year-old was arrested in connection with the murder of a policeman. According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, on February 7, off-duty Constable Sizwe Mthethwa was allegedly stabbed and killed by the suspect in Inanda.
Mthethwa was stationed at Inanda police station.
Molefe said the heinous killings of police create a void that cannot be filled within the police service and it contributes to the shortage of members, which leave members within the service over stretched.
“We urge the community to work in collaboration with the police in making sure that the perpetrators are brought to book. We call upon all members to defend themselves when they are confronted with life-threatening situations. We also send our deepest condolences to the families for the loss of their loved ones,” Molefe said.
IOL