Postbank to manually reverse Sassa payments after over half a million people left penniless due to ‘technical glitch’

Postbank has implemented a manual process to reverse funds to thousands of grantees after a system glitch last week left them without access to funds. Postbank has completed more than 500,000 fund reversals to date, and the affected beneficiaries have gotten their social grant payments.

In a media briefing on Thursday, Department of Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said the technical glitch impacted 600,000 beneficiaries who receive their social grants via Postbank's gold cards. "We would like to confirm to South Africa that the majority of these accounts have now been corrected and clients have been able to access their money," Zulu said. On September 5 and 6, Postbank reported an intermittent system challenge at ATMs and retailers leading to failed withdrawals.

The glitch affected mainly those receiving old-age and disability grants. “The intermittent system challenges were as a result of a system upgrade the bank is introducing to provide better service,” Zulu said during the briefing. “The system challenges led to the transactions of beneficiaries resulting in ‘transaction incomplete errors’ because of the system’s communication time-outs.”