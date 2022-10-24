Practice tolerance this Diwali, pleads president of SA Hindu Maha Sabha

Durban - The president of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha has called on every South African to practise tolerance today as Hindu’s celebrate the festival of Diwali. Ashwin Trikamjee called on Hindus celebrating and those setting off fireworks to be mindful and respect everyone’s rights.

Diwali is one of the biggest celebrations on the Hindu calender. It is the celebration of good over evil and light over darkness. “On the other hand, those not celebrating must exercise tolerance and care so that everyone can enjoy themselves,” Trikamjee said. In the past, there have been several incidents during Diwali celebrations and the use of fireworks.

In 2019, Kosta Kalarytis was reported to the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities and the SA Human Rights Commission, over a post on Facebook, the Daily News reported. Kalarytis’s Facebook post said: “F*** your religion and culture if it means you’ll be scaring animals and children late at night with fire crackers.” In 2018, the Post reported that a Greytown man was referred to as “cooly vaalie”. In another post, Indians were told to go back to India.

That year, a family from Midrand, north of Johannesburg, said their cars had been pelted with rocks during celebrations. The Post reported the family said that had happened while they were lighting fireworks. Trimkamjee said there was a team of lawyers of standby to deal with complaints the Sabha might receive over the next 48 hours.

