Durban - A pregnant woman, believed to be 32 years old, died when she was hit by a train next to the Camperdown informal settlement in Camperdown, north of Durban on Friday night, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 11pm and were escorted along the tracks to where they found the woman, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

"Upon assessment, paramedics found that the woman had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead. Fortunately, no-one from the good train sustained any injuries," he said.

African News Agency/ANA