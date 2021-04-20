Pretoria mom claims her R17m Lotto jackpot, plans to donate some to charity

Durban: A Pretoria businesswoman has claimed the R17 million Lotto jackpot.

The national lottery operator, Ithuba, said the 48-year-old had purchased her ticket at Brazil Café in Pretoria North, Gauteng, with a ticket wager of R80 and using the manual selection method.

“Never in my wildest dreams had I imagined that one day I would win so much money, I was surprised and excited to find out that I had actually won the jackpot”, said the lucky winner.

“My family is important to me. I want to enjoy my winnings with my husband and two kids, a portion of my winnings will go towards my children’s education and to a charity that’s very close to me, the Good Morning Angels.”

The winner added that on her list of priorities was to use her winnings to expand her business, take her family on a long-overdue family holiday to a tropical island and invest a significant portion.