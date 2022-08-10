Prince Simakade backers to usher him into sacred royal kraal a week before King Misuzulu’s ritual

Durban – Backers of Zulu Prince, Simakade Zulu, are not backing down in their fight to have him finally installed as the next King of the Zulu nation despite the odds being heavily stacked against him. This weekend the backers of the first-born son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, who was born out of wedlock, will usher him into the sacred kraal at Enyokeni palace in Nongoma.

The ushering into the kraal is the last rite before a Prince or King designate is officially crowned in a public gathering. Prince Simakade has been a contender for the throne for some time – after he did a U-turn last year. Initially, he told Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to read out a statement on his behalf saying he was not interested in the throne. That statement is now part of court records because Buthelezi used it to back up claims that Prince Simakade said he was not part of those vying for the throne which became vacant when King Goodwill Zwelithini passed away in March last year.

Despite that, the Prince has now shown interest in the throne, with his backers preparing a separate legal action to challenge the recognition of Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the next King of the Zulu nation. On Wednesday, Prince Mandlakapheli Zulu, one of the few Zulu royal family members aligned to Prince Simakade after he was dumped by Prince Mbonisi and following the passing away of Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu, told IOL that they are forging ahead with their ceremony at eNyokeni palace. “We are indeed going ahead with the ritual. Right now we are doing final touches to ensure that all goes well,” Prince Mandlakapheli said.

The ushering into the kraal of Prince Simakade will take place a week before that of King Misuzulu which is billed to take place at KwaKhangelamankengane palace, also in Nongoma on August 20. King Misuzulu will then later be publicly coronated at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on a date yet to be announced by the coronation committee. His coronation will go ahead despite the fact that there are three legal challenges to his ascension to power. One of them is an appeal before the Supreme Court of Appeal where the ruling of Judge Isaac Madondo of the Pietermaritzburg High Court which paved the way for his recognition, is being challenged.