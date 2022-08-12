Prince Simakade Zulu's sacred royal kraal ritual goes ahead despite objection from Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Nongoma - Despite strong objections from Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, royal family members and other members of the public who are backing Prince Simakade Zulu for the royal throne are not backing down in ushering him into the sacred royal kraal. The backers are insisting that the ritual of entering the kraal (Ukungena Esibayeni) will go ahead on Saturday and Sunday, a week before de facto Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini conducts a similar ceremony a week later.

The ritual is the last royal rite for a King-to-be before he is publicly coronated. It is where senior royal family members introduce the King to his ancestors and ask for their guidance and protection as he leads the Zulu nation. Prince Simakade’s ceremony will be held at eNyokeni Palace in Nongoma, the palace that hosts the historic Zulu reed dance ceremony (Umkhosi Womhlanga). On the other hand, King Misuzulu’s similar ceremony will be held at KwaKhangelamankengane Palace, the new seat of Zulu royal power, which is also in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Late on Wednesday, Buthelezi, in his capacity as the traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch and nation, called the move a “foolish provocation” and asked the SAPS to stop it while pleading with people to exercise restraint. “On behalf of His Majesty, the King, I urge the Zulu Nation not to be confused by the antics of Prince Simakade and those who are encouraging him. We trust that the law will be enforced and that such illegal activity will be prevented by the police. Should it proceed in any form, however, it will be meaningless as it cannot change the fact of His Majesty’s position. “We, therefore, call for calm-headedness by His Majesty’s people in the face of such foolish provocation. It is well-known that all of the Royal Palaces are under the authority of His Majesty the King. Thus, if this false ceremony were to proceed at Enyokeni, those involved would, in fact, be trespassing,” Buthelezi said in a statement late on Wednesday when the news broke.

In spite of all this, Prince Mandlakapheli Zulu told IOL on Friday that they are going ahead with their ritual even though Buthelezi has objected. “The ritual is going ahead as planned. It is unfortunate that I cannot divulge some information to you because it is private. However, what I can say to you is that we are going ahead,” Prince Mandlakapheli told IOL. However, he refused to divulge where they got the sacred wild game, like lions (which are used for their skins), which are normally required to perform royal rituals. Under normal circumstances, Ezemvelo, the KwaZulu-Natal government-owned wildlife entity, which runs several game reserves like the nearby Hluhluwe-iMfolozi park, always gives those animals.

Last year, when Prince Mbonisi and his backers wanted to use one of the Ezemvelo-owned game reserves in northern KwaZulu-Natal for a royal hunt, which Buthelezi branded as unauthorised, they were turned down. They ended up conducting their royal hunt in one of the privately-owned game reserves between Vryheid and Pongola. [email protected]

