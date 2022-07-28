Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Private security firms and police praised after 5 suspects killed, 3 wounded in N2 shootout

Five suspects were killed and 3 more wounded in a high speed chase and shootout in KZN Picture; IPSS

Published 5m ago

Durban – Private security guards and police have been commended following a high speed chase on the N2 of five robbery suspects on Wednesday morning, following a tip off of an armed robbery in Empangeni. They intercepted the gang, fleeing in two vehicles.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said in the early hours of this morning, a gang of eight men arrived in two vehicles at a mall in Empangeni.

“They held up the security guard and broke into a shop at the mall. The suspects stole clothing and various other items before fleeing the scene. A security company in the area was notified and immediately alerted all other role-players to indicate that the vehicles were travelling towards Durban. At the Tongaat toll plaza, other security companies and police officers joined in the chase. The suspects opened fire on their pursuers and there was an exchange of gunfire,” Naicker said.

Marshall Security spokesperson, Andreas Mathios, said both vehicles overturned, around a kilometre apart, and further investigation led to the discovery of the items stolen in the armed robbery, as well as multiple unlicensed firearms.

Naicker said five suspects died in both vehicles while two were transported to hospital with serious injuries after being found. Police arrested the eighth suspect as he tried to flee the scene. Three firearms as well as house breaking equipment and other exhibits were found in both vehicles.

“The suspects will be profiled to establish if they are linked to other crimes in the province. Dockets for armed robbery, attempted murder as well as illegal possession of firearms and ammunition will be opened against the men. Two suspects remain in a critical condition in hospital while the third is expected to appear in court soon,” he said.

KZN SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi praised security companies and police officers who responded

Speaking to role-players at the crime scene, the Provincial Commissioner personally thanked them for their bravery and determination in pursuing the armed gang who opened fire on security officials.

“This incident demonstrates the need for police to work very closely with other force multipliers including security companies and the business sector,” he said.

IOL

