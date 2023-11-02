Probe under way after fist fight between EFF councillors and private security ends eThekwini council meeting

Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has confirmed that an investigation is under way after a council meeting descended into chaos following a physical fight between Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillors and private security. Earlier this week, IOL reported that security was called in to escort members of the EFF out of the council chamber after they were asked to leave when they became unruly.

It is alleged that the red berets asked for eThekwini city manager, Musa Mbhele, to leave the meeting over claims that he failed to spend R1.9 billion of a conditional grant allocated to repair infrastructure and had thus had to return the money to the National Treasury. Despite the explanation, the EFF demanded Mbhele leave, putting the blame on him. Moments later, security was asked to escort the members out of the venue, and a fight ensued.

Speaking to the media during a briefing on Thursday, Kaunda said the leadership of the municipality would like to apologise for the disruption that occurred during the last council meeting. “We want to commend the Speaker of Council for being firm in applying the Rules of the Council, which resulted in all EFF councillors being removed from the meeting as they were disruptive and preventing the continuation of the meeting. “Some of the EFF councillors started fighting with the security, and these are the issues that the Speaker will be investigating in line with the Rules of Council,” Kaunda said.