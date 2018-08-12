PAPPPI has called for motorists to stay away from major routes including the N3, as another fuel hike protest is planned for Monday. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency/ANA

Durban - The People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases (PAPPPI) has called for motorists to stay away from major routes including the N3, as another fuel hike protest is planned for Monday.

According to the convener for PAPPPI, Visvin Reddy roads are expected to be blocked from 4am in KwaZulu-Natal.

A march from the King Dinuzulu Park to City Hall is planned for Durban starting at 9 am while picketing is also set to take place in Johannesburg.

In Cape Town, protesters are expected to march to Parliament around the same time.

“We are looking to bring South Africa to a standstill,” Reddy said.

He also encouraged South Africans to wear black and white clothing in support of the cause to force the government to reduce fuel prices.

Reddy said Papppi has seized all discussions with the government until President Cyril Ramaphosa announces that all fuel increases will stop and until they reach an agreement with the lobby groups.

