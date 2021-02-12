R1000 bail for KZN woman who allegedly killed another woman while they were drinking
Durban - A KZN woman who allegedly stabbed another woman following an argument has been arrested and charged with murder.
Gugulethu Happiness Zungu, 30, was released on R1000 bail during her first appearance in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court this week. She has been charged with murdering 30-year-old Thandeka Mhlongo.
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said it is alleged on January 7 around 6pm, Zungu and Mhlongo were were drinking in Siyanda, in KwaMashu, north of Durban, when an argument ensued.
“The suspect attacked Mhlongo with a knife, wounding her on the chest. She was taken to hospital where she succumbed to her injures.”
Mbele said the matter was reported to the KwaMashu police.
“They proceeded to the scene where they found the suspect still drinking with friends. She was arrested and charged for murder.”
The case was adjourned to March 30.
IOL