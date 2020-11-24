R14m fire station for South Coast opens in time for Christmas

Durban - The KwaZulu MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs officially opened the R14 million Ugu Fire and Rescue Centre in Port Shepstone on Tuesday morning.

According to Sipho Hlomuka, today's launch is a milestone in the province’s efforts to mitigate the impact of disasters by assisting municipalities in their disaster management function.

“What we have witnessed today is a clear sign that the safety and protection of our communities is a top priority for this government. The state-of-the-art fire and rescue centre will be manned 24/7 by competent teams that will be serving our communities here on the South Coast throughout the festive season.”

The official opening held in Port Shepstone on Tuesday morning.

The newly built centre houses fire and rescue teams that will be supporting all municipalities under the Ugu district.

After opening the centre, Hlomuka, together other officials handed over a newly built house to Smangele Nzimakwe, 49, whose original house was severely damaged during the floods in April 2019.