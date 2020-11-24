R14m fire station for South Coast opens in time for Christmas
Durban - The KwaZulu MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs officially opened the R14 million Ugu Fire and Rescue Centre in Port Shepstone on Tuesday morning.
According to Sipho Hlomuka, today's launch is a milestone in the province’s efforts to mitigate the impact of disasters by assisting municipalities in their disaster management function.
“What we have witnessed today is a clear sign that the safety and protection of our communities is a top priority for this government. The state-of-the-art fire and rescue centre will be manned 24/7 by competent teams that will be serving our communities here on the South Coast throughout the festive season.”
The newly built centre houses fire and rescue teams that will be supporting all municipalities under the Ugu district.
After opening the centre, Hlomuka, together other officials handed over a newly built house to Smangele Nzimakwe, 49, whose original house was severely damaged during the floods in April 2019.
The construction of the house was made possible through the intervention of ABSA which donated R800 000 for eight houses in the Ugu district following the 2019 floods.
Hlomuka hailed the leadership and compassion displayed by ABSA in partnering with the government to assist victims of disasters within the province.
Hlomuka has also appealed to residents across KZN to be on their guard as inclement weather that is synonymous with the summer season can pose a serious risk to human life.
Speaking to the community in Bhobhoyi, Hlomuka announced the official start of the department's Summer Season Disaster Awareness Campaign, which will be reaching out to communities with warnings about the dangers posed by inclement weather.
IOL