R17m Lotto winner from Pretoria yet to claim prize

Durban: Pretoria has a new millionaire. National lottery operator Ithuba the person spent R80 on the winning ticket and bagged R17 million from the April 10 draw. The person used a manual selection method to select the winning numbers, 7, 18, 27, 31, 45, 51 and bonus number 37. The winning ticket was purchased in Pretoria North, Gauteng. Ithuba chief executive Charmaine Mabuza conveyed her congratulations to the new winner.

“We encourage all players, especially players who purchased their tickets in Pretoria North to check them as soon as they can,” she added.

The total estimated jackpots for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus for Friday April 16 draw is sitting at R104m.

The PowerBall jackpot is an estimated R77m and PowerBall Plus R27m.

IOL