R3k bail for man accused of shooting man dead in Mugg & Bean

Durban: A KwaZulu-Natal man charged with killing a person at a restaurant in Hillcrest has been released on R3000 bail. The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed Amos Mbongeleni appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court this week charged with the murder of Sbusiso Ndaba.

Provincial spokesperson Natasha Kara confirmed that Mbongeleni was released on R 3000 bail. “The matter was adjourned to 14 July for further investigations.” Ndaba, 51, was shot dead at the Mugg & Bean at the Christian Village Shopping Centre in Hillcrest at about 10am.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said it is alleged the suspect entered the business premises at Hillcrest and joined the male who was seated inside, and an argument ensued. “During an argument, the suspect drew a firearm and fired shots at the victim. He sustained gunshot wounds to the head and was declared dead at the scene.” Gwala said the suspect, aged 49, fled the scene after the incident and later handed himself over at Hillcrest SAPS.

