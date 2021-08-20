R47m World Cup corruption case postponed

DURBAN: The R47 million corruption and racketeering case against businessman Thoshan Panday and former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner General Mmamonnye Ngobeni has been postponed until the end of November. The pair, along with Colonel Navin Madhoe; former police captain Aswin Narainpershad; Panday's mother Arevenda Panday; his wife Privisha Panday; his sister Kajal Ishwarkumar and Panday's brother-in-law Seveesh Maharaj Ishwarkumar appeared in the Durban High Court on Friday.

Tasleem Rahiman, Panday's personal assistant, was not in court. A warrant of arrest against her was issued but stayed. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the matter was postponed to November 30 due to a request for discussions between the parties on requested information relating to the case. Panday’s family is accused of being party to a common purpose with Toshan and others to defraud the SAPS, through their association with entities which were used to score lucrative contracts from SAPS.

The policemen who are accused in the matter face accusations of colluding with Panday to receive contracts from the KZN police. The group faces charges of racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering. The accused were arrested by the NPA’s Investigating Directorate (ID) working with the Hawks.