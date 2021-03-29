R50m up for up grabs as Powerball rolls over for the 7th time

Durban: A R50 million PowerBall jackpot is up for grabs on Tuesday, following a seventh rollover since March 2.

Ithuba group chief executive Charmaine Mabuza said there had been six big jackpot winners in March.

“We are thrilled to announce that the PowerBall jackpot is at a guaranteed R50m on Tuesday (March 30) and one or more lucky South Africans will be our next multi-millionaire.”

The biggest Powerball winner this year was a 30-year-old Limpopo man who bagged the R51m Powerball jackpot on March 2.

The winning ticket was purchased at OK Mini Market in Polokwane, with a ticket wager of R30 and a manual selection method.