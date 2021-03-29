R50m up for up grabs as Powerball rolls over for the 7th time
Durban: A R50 million PowerBall jackpot is up for grabs on Tuesday, following a seventh rollover since March 2.
Ithuba group chief executive Charmaine Mabuza said there had been six big jackpot winners in March.
“We are thrilled to announce that the PowerBall jackpot is at a guaranteed R50m on Tuesday (March 30) and one or more lucky South Africans will be our next multi-millionaire.”
The biggest Powerball winner this year was a 30-year-old Limpopo man who bagged the R51m Powerball jackpot on March 2.
The winning ticket was purchased at OK Mini Market in Polokwane, with a ticket wager of R30 and a manual selection method.
He plans on pursuing his dream of becoming a social worker.
The second winner also hails from Limpopo.
The father of three, who won R48m, said that apart from investing further in his family-owned business, he wanted to invest in his children’s education.
iThuba said it had created more than 23 millionaires across all games since the beginning of 2021.
IOL