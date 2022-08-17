R65m up for grabs tonight as Lotto jackpot rolls over for the 21st time

According to National Lottery Operator Ithuba, the jackpot has rolled over 21 times.

Durban – A whopping estimated R65 million Lotto jackpot is up for grabs in Wednesday night’s draw.

It said the last Lotto jackpot was won in June and that 11 people had bagged Lotto jackpots this year.

“You could be the 12th Lotto jackpot winner this year,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

Ithuba reminded its players that all winnings were tax-free and winners of R50 000 and above received free trauma counselling and advice from accredited financial advisers.