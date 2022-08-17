R65m up for grabs tonight as Lotto jackpot rolls over for the 21st time

Durban – A whopping estimated R65 million Lotto jackpot is up for grabs in Wednesday night’s draw.
According to National Lottery Operator Ithuba, the jackpot has rolled over 21 times.
It said the last Lotto jackpot was won in June and that 11 people had bagged Lotto jackpots this year.
“You could be the 12th Lotto jackpot winner this year,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.
Ithuba reminded its players that all winnings were tax-free and winners of R50 000 and above received free trauma counselling and advice from accredited financial advisers.
Mabuza said Ithuba was proud of the significant number of multimillionaires it had created since obtaining its licence in 2015.
“We encourage our players to take up the opportunity to play their favourite games for their chance to win.”
This week, Ithuba said it was still searching for the winner of the R8.9 million Lotto Plus 2 jackpot from the Northern Cape.
According to Ithuba, the player is from Garies, a small agricultural town.
The winner bagged R8 913 492.90 from the August 10 draw and the winning ticket was purchased at OK Grocer.
